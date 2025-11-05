2025 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree harvested Wednesday

The Brief The 2025 City of Milwaukee Christmas tree was harvested on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The 38-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by the Thabet family. 2025 marks the 112th anniversary of Milwaukee’s annual Christmas tree lighting.



City of Milwaukee officials and the Department of Public Works Forestry Services Division harvested the annual City Christmas Tree on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Milwaukee Christmas Tree

What we know:

The 38-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce was donated by the Thabet family from their home in the Morgandale neighborhood.

Following the harvest, the tree received a Milwaukee Police Department escort to its new home just outside of Fiserv Forum in Deer District.

2025 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree

The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree in the Cheer District will be on display beginning with a public tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21.

2025 marks the 112th anniversary of Milwaukee’s annual Christmas tree lighting, the longest running official city tree in the United States, second only to New York City’s.

Meet the Thabet family

The Source: The information in this post is provided by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.



