2024 Republican National Convention: Milwaukee recommended to host

The Republican National Convention's site selection committee voted on Friday, July 15 to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

"It is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process. A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks," said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters in a statement.

The 2022 RNC Summer Meeting will be held August 2-5 in Chicago, Illinois.

Reaction

Rebecca Kleefisch, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor

"Democrats abandoned Milwaukee in 2020, and when we get to showcase Wisconsin to the nation in 2024, a Republican governor will be there to greet them. The GOP was born here in Wisconsin, and we’re ready to celebrate our legacy of freedom and put a Republican back in the White House."

What it means

The selection means a massive boost to the regional economy – upwards of $200 million is anticipated – helping local businesses and taxpayers.

2024 Republican National Convention Milwaukee rendering

The site selection committee had whittled its choices to two cities, Milwaukee and Nashville, in their selection process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

VISIT Milwaukee led the city's pitch. Back in March, the organization showed the chairwoman convention sites – Fiserv Forum and the Wisconsin Center. Democrat and then-Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also made his pitch at that time.

This is a developing story.