Making Strides Against Breast Cancer; walkers uplifted despite rain, wind

Hundreds of people gathered on Milwaukee's lakefront Saturday morning, Oct. 14 – despite the driving wind and sideways rain.

They were there to take part in the 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, sponsored in part by FOX6.

"It’s the only thing that makes me cry," said Andrea Moskal. "I was diagnosed in 2021, I was 16 weeks pregnant at the time with my daughter."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Moskal gets emotional talking about her journey as a cancer survivor. She was the 2023 honorary survivor at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

"Never thought that I would have breast cancer," Moskal said. "Naïvely thinking it was only genetic, and then to be pregnant at the same time. But my care team was absolutely incredible and just kind of took over."

Andrea Moskal joins the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Survivors, thrivers and supporters came out to help end breast cancer. Money raised at the walk goes to research and care.

"I believe that my daughter benefited from that research one of the drug she has been given during her treatment had only been approved a year before, and she had tremendous response to her treatment," said Teresa Smiths, participant.

Walkers were encouraged to learn about early prevention.

"That’s the key, early detection. Once doctors find something they can get in there. Hopefully and treat it. And then we can celebrate more birthdays," said FOX6 Anchor Mary Stoker Smith.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Despite the wind and rain, supporters were happy to be at the lakefront to uplift the cause.

"After going through cancer, a little rain and wind is nothing compared to that," Moskal said.

Moskal and her daughter cut the walk's opening ribbon – celebrating their story while spreading awareness.

If you could not walk but would like to help, you can still donate to the American Cancer Societys’ effort to battle breast cancer.

Making Strides on FOX6 WakeUp