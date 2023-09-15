Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk; join FOX6 on Oct. 14

article

Join FOX6 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park – South Gate in Milwaukee.

Almost everyone has been touched by breast cancer in some way – your mom, sister, wife, friend, co-worker. Join the MOVEMENT, be the HOPE, help end breast cancer forever – and don’t forget the PINK!

We invite you to make a pledge or register now!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Every step you take, every dollar you raise, helps bring us closer to a world without breast cancer. The Making Strides Walk helps the American Cancer Society continue to fund groundbreaking breast cancer research, provide free information and services to women diagnosed with the disease, and access to mammograms for women who need them.

Let’s finish this fight once and for all – join us in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. We’ll see you on Saturday, Oct. 14!

Buddy Check 6: Sign up today!

Until the walk, we also invite you to take a great step towards looking out for your health. By asking one of our FOX6 anchors to be your buddy, you will get a monthly email reminder about doing your breast self-exam. It is a fun, easy way to get that little nudge you need to keep an eye out for any changes in your body.

CLICK HERE to sign up for email reminders from one of the FOX6 personalities