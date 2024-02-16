2023 Hustisford home invasion; 2 arrested in Missouri

article

Two Missouri men have been arrested in connection to the armed home invasion that occurred in the Town of Hustisford on Jan. 28, 2023.

60-year-old Robert Ledbetter of Palmyra, Missouri, and 45-year-old Anthony Smith of Monroe City, Missouri are currently in custody in the State of Missouri and are facing extradition back to Wisconsin for their initial court appearances.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, two men forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect. It happened Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road.

The victim said one of the men stayed with him while the other searched the house, asking where the valuables were. They left in a white pickup truck.

Both men wore white masks.

The following charges have been requested and sent to the Dodge County District Attorney:

Robert Ledbetter

Robbery armed with a weapon

Burglary to building or dwelling

Impersonating peace officer

False Imprisonment

Criminal trespass to dwelling

Intimidation of victim

Anthony Smith