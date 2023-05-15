2020 Racine shooting; Gilbert Hinojosa sentenced to 20 years prison

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Gilbert Hinojosa on Monday, May 15 to 20 years prison plus another ten years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting that happened near Coaster's Bar in Racine in August 2020.

In a plea deal, Hinojosa pleaded guilty on Jan. 31, 2023 to first-degree reckless injury in this case. Two other charges – attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm – were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

The shooting in this case happened Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 – and left two brothers wounded.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video at the bar showed Hinojosa making contact with other patrons in the bar -- and appeared to show him attempting to start a fight with someone. The video then shows Hinojosa and his friend exit the bar and walk into a patio area -- where Hinojosa was observed confronting two men, later identified as the victims. Hinojosa then pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired, striking both men, according to the complaint.

One of the men was struck twice in the chest area -- the other was struck once on the left side of his face at close range.

In addition to the video identifying Hinojosa, his vehicle was found abandoned and parked outside the bar.