Man charged in shooting that wounded 2 brothers outside Racine bar

A Racine man has been criminally charged in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday, Aug. 1 near Coaster's Bar in Racine. The shooting left two brothers wounded. Gilbert Hinojosa, 39, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video at the bar showed Gilbert Hinojosa making contact with other patrons in the bar on Aug. 1 -- and appeared to show him attempting to start a fight with someone.

The video then shows Hinojosa and his friend exit the bar and walk into a patio area -- where Hinojosa was observed confronting two men, later identified as the victims. Hinojosa then pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired, striking both men, according to the complaint.

One of the men was struck twice in the chest area -- the other was struck once in the left side of his face at close range. Both men are expected to survive.

In addition to the video identifying Hinojosa, his vehicle was found abandoned and parked outside the bar.

Hinojosa is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 9.