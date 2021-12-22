15th and Mitchell fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 22 years

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jaffet Vellon on Tuesday, Dec. 21 to 22 years in prison plus another ten years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 15th and Mitchell in August 2020.

Vellon pleaded guilty in June 2021 to first-degree reckless homicide in the case. A second charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, investigators found the male shooting victim unresponsive in the driver's seat of the truck, bleeding heavily. An autopsy revealed he suffered five gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fatal shooting near 15th Place and Mitchell Street

His wife was taken to the hospital for a graze wound to her forehead. She was in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors said she told investigators they had been involved in a crash on Cesar Chavez Drive and her husband told her to duck because someone in the other vehicle had a gun. After a brief drive, she said her husband stopped, and she heard gunshots. She said her husband leaned toward her to cover her, and he was shot.

Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to 15th and Mitchell for death of man

Vellon admitted to having been involved in the crash at 16th Street and Burnham Street and claimed he returned to the scene "to look for the other car," according to the complaint. He said he located it, and fired 15+ shots.