Police: Double shooting near 15th and Mitchell leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7 near S. 15th Street and W. Mitchell Street.

The medical examiner responded to the scene for the death of a 37-year-old Milwaukee man. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10.

A 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Homicide investigation: Medical examiner called out to 15th and Mitchell for death of man

Advertisement

Milwaukee Police continues to seek an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.