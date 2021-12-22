Greyhound bus fatal stabbing; not guilty plea entered by suspect

article

22-year-old Drew Bennett pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 22 to a felony charge associated with a fatal stabbing that happened on a Greyhound bus in Pewaukee on Nov. 18. Bennett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and the Pewaukee Fire Department responded to a parking lot near Redford Boulevard and I-94 on that Thursday evening for reports of a man who was unconscious and not breathing with an apparent wound to his neck. The victim was a passenger on the bus.

From the initial investigation, it appears the victim was attacked on the bus by another man.

Scene of fatal Pewaukee bus stabbing on Nov. 18.

The victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, sustained a knife wound to his upper torso. Other passengers provided medical treatment to the victim until deputies and EMS personnel arrived on the scene. Lifesaving measures were continued until the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bennett was arrested on the scene. He is due back in Waukesha County court for a hearing on Jan. 26, 2022.