Apartments in Southridge Mall approved by Greendale Village Board

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Greendale
GREENDALE, Wis. - The Greendale Village Board gave the green light on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for Barrett Lo Visionary Development’s proposal for a mixed-use development at the site of the former Boston Store property at Southridge Mall.

The development would bring new apartment options for residents, modern retail amenities and new tax base to the community, a news release says.

The Southridge Mall development is expected to include a residential complex constructed in three phases with a total of up to 790 apartments including underground parking. The buildings will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The development will also include 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial space.

The proposal has been developed to eliminate the former Department Store, enhance and/or stabilize the tax base, improve the vitality of the Southridge Mall area, and attract new residents.

