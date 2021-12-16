14 MPS schools moving virtual Thursday due to power outages
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools has announced that 14 schools with move to virtual learning due to the overnight high winds that have caused power outages through the city.
Students and staff who attend the following schools will participate in virtual learning remotely today:
- Albert E. Kagel School
- Escuela Vieau
- Lloyd Barbee Montessori School
- James Fenimore Cooper School
- Ralph Waldo Emerson School
- Humboldt Park School
- Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts
- Frances Starms Discovery Learning Center
- Starms Early Childhood Center
- Oliver Wendell Holmes School
- Dr. George W. Carver Academy of Mathematics and Science
- James E. Groppi High School
- Brown Street Academy
- Grant Gordon Learning Center
Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning.
For students who may now have power at their home, school district officials are encouraging those students to visit the nearest public library to get access to power and WiFi.
