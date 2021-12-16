14 MPS schools moving virtual Thursday due to power outages

article

Milwaukee Public Schools has announced that 14 schools with move to virtual learning due to the overnight high winds that have caused power outages through the city.

Students and staff who attend the following schools will participate in virtual learning remotely today:

Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning.

For students who may now have power at their home, school district officials are encouraging those students to visit the nearest public library to get access to power and WiFi.