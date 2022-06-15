100 Milwaukee County murders, Gov. Evers tours Garden Homes neighborhood

Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson took a walk in the heat through Milwaukee's Garden Homes neighborhood Wednesday, June 15, discussing safety and violence prevention initiatives after the 100th homicide in Milwaukee County in 2022.

"You come over here, it’s like, a safe haven, but there’s always a chance for violence," said a member of 414 Life. "You get the same kind of energy if you go down Atkinson, and you get the same kind of energy a little bit up Atkinson -all lacking resources."

"A lot of people here are working hard to make this neighborhood really special place again, and I just want to be, the state of Wisconsin needs to be a partner in that," said Evers.

Those who live in the neighborhood said crime and violence are problems, but there is a lot of potential.

"You can look at the wrong that they are doing, but you know there’s something inside of them that can be worked with," said Martha Freeman.

The governor's visit took place after Milwaukee County surpassed its 100th homicide on Monday. The victim was identified as Tomorrow Brumfield, 14.

"It’s disheartening and extremely sad," said Desilynn Smith, director, United Garden Homes Inc.

Republicans trying to oust Evers point to the growing crime as a reason to vote against him. Governor Evers has directed $45 million into violence prevention efforts around the state – $8 million of that went to the city of Milwaukee.

"A presence says a lot," said Smith. "A presence says a lot."

Tomorrow Brumfield

Those who are working to turn this neighborhood around said the walk sends a message.

"I’m hopeful we will be able to continue that sort of partnership," said Johnson.

Mayor Johnson hopes the message makes it to the Capitol.

When it comes to gun violence, the governor is hopeful current discussions in Washington, D.C. surrounding red flag laws and background checks can also happen in the Badger State.