SE Wisconsin snow forecast Thursday, Jan. 18 into Friday

A southeast Wisconsin snow system will begin Thursday night, Jan. 18 and quickly move through the area into Friday morning. Trace amounts to one inch of snowfall will be possible with isolated totals being higher when all is said and done.

With temperatures sitting in the teens and dew points in the single digits, it's safe to expect very fluffy snow. In some locations, snow ratios – meaning the inches of rain versus snow that would fall – during last Friday's snowfall were 1:5 to 1:10. Thursday night's snow could easily be 1:15 to 1:18.

Snow will begin late Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday at light-to-moderate rates. Higher totals can be expected to the south, so areas such as Kenosha and Racine will likely win the snowfall totals battle.

By Friday morning, snow will start to taper off with just flurries possible lakeside. Interestingly, models hint at quite the heavy band of lake effect snow in the middle of Lake Michigan. If it were set up over land, we could have ended up with some impressive totals.