Wisconsin severe thunderstorm warnings issued Saturday; what to know

The Brief The NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of our area on Saturday. During the warning, damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible.



The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties on Saturday, Aug. 9.

5:45 p.m. update

A warning for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties was extended until 6:30 p.m. Winds gusts could reach 60 mph, and penny-sized hail is possible. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

5:10 p.m. update

During the warning, wind gusts could reach 60 mph and damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible. The warnings are expected to expire at 5:45 p.m.

