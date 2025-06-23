Southeast Wisconsin; multiple rounds of strong to severe storms ahead

article

The Brief An unsettling pattern will bring the chance for strong to severe storms daily. Impacts include heavy rain and damaging winds. Storms will come in waves rather than all at once.



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday, June 23, in Fond du Lac, Dodge and Columbia counties.

The warning is in effect for Fond du Lac County until 6:30 p.m. and Dodge and Columbia counties until 6:45 p.m.

There is a slight risk for storms, especially north and west, to have the potential of damaging winds and hail with a lesser risk of a spin-up tornado.

Due to the tropical air mass in place, any storms can produce torrential blinding rain across southeast Wisconsin.

While damaging winds are a primary threat, heavy rain can easily lead to a risk of flooding. An overview of storm movement can be seen below.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mon 6PM

The risk for severe storms on Tuesday is smaller due to a front draping across the area and cooler temperatures around. Damaging winds look to be the main threat.

As the front will meander back north, this will increase the risk of severe storms across almost the entire area.

It is possible that a higher risk could be issued for Wednesday depending on where the front sits and how the environment looks.

