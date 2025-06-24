article

The Brief More thunderstorms could develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and damaging winds are possible. Learn how to stay safe, protect your property and prepare.



Thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon due to a slow-moving front and upper-level disturbances.

While not a total washout, some storms could be strong with:

Heavy downpours – including the potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas.

Isolated strong downburst winds – risk of localized wind damage to trees and property.

Total rainfall could reach 2 inches or more in areas hit by the isolated storms.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday.

Cooler, drier air will move on Tuesday night with northeast winds off the lake, dropping temps and dew points into the 60s for a bit of temporary relief.

Another round of potentially severe storms could impact southern Wisconsin late Wednesday, potentially bringing additional heavy rain.

The area will again be under a marginal risk on Wednesday.

How to prepare

What you can do:

For thunderstorms and downbursts:

Secure outdoor items (furniture, decorations, trash bins) to prevent wind damage or flying debris.

Trim weak tree branches near homes or vehicles if possible before storms arrive.

Avoid parking under trees during storm hours to prevent damage from falling limbs.

Charge phones and backup batteries in case of isolated power outages from downbursts.

For heavy downpours and flooding

Clear gutters and storm drains to prevent localized flooding around your home.

Never drive through flooded roads; even shallow water can disable a vehicle.

Check your sump pump and make ensure it’s operational.

