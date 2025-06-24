Wisconsin severe weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rain possible Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - Thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon due to a slow-moving front and upper-level disturbances.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
While not a total washout, some storms could be strong with:
- Heavy downpours – including the potential for minor flooding in low-lying areas.
- Isolated strong downburst winds – risk of localized wind damage to trees and property.
Total rainfall could reach 2 inches or more in areas hit by the isolated storms.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Tuesday.
Cooler, drier air will move on Tuesday night with northeast winds off the lake, dropping temps and dew points into the 60s for a bit of temporary relief.
Another round of potentially severe storms could impact southern Wisconsin late Wednesday, potentially bringing additional heavy rain.
The area will again be under a marginal risk on Wednesday.
How to prepare
What you can do:
For thunderstorms and downbursts:
- Secure outdoor items (furniture, decorations, trash bins) to prevent wind damage or flying debris.
- Trim weak tree branches near homes or vehicles if possible before storms arrive.
- Avoid parking under trees during storm hours to prevent damage from falling limbs.
- Charge phones and backup batteries in case of isolated power outages from downbursts.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
For heavy downpours and flooding
- Clear gutters and storm drains to prevent localized flooding around your home.
- Never drive through flooded roads; even shallow water can disable a vehicle.
- Check your sump pump and make ensure it’s operational.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.