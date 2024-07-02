Southeast WI heavy rain returns; flooding concerns grow

It has been a rainy Tuesday, July 2 already with much of southeast Wisconsin picking up between .25"-1", less far southeast. This is raising concerns about flooding on waterways.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible the rest of Tuesday afternoon – and then a heavier round of rain is likely after 8 p.m. It is possible that southeast Wisconsin picks up an additional .25"-1", with up to 2" out west.

There are flood watches posted to our west, where the heaviest rain will likely fall.

There are still many high rivers across the area, so river flooding could be an issue in spots. There are ongoing river flood warnings for parts of the Rock River from Dodge down to Rock County and the Crawfish River in Jefferson County.

