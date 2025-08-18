Southern Wisconsin severe storms, heavy rain, flooding possible

article

The Brief Thunderstorms continue today with the strongest risk south of I-94 this afternoon and evening; gusty winds and brief spin-ups possible. Heavy rain on already saturated ground may lead to localized flooding in urban areas and along rivers. Conditions improve late tonight as storms move east, with cooler, drier weather arriving midweek.



Southern Wisconsin is dealing with yet another active weather day as thunderstorms push through the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties until 6 p.m. Monday: Dodge, Waukesha, Kenosha, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson, Racine, Milwaukee, and Walworth.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. for Jefferson County, and 1:45 p.m. for Waukesha County.

Severe thunderstorm watch (Aug. 18, 2025)

Monitoring storms

What we know:

A line of storms moved into Iowa County late Monday morning, but limited instability kept the risk of widespread severe weather lower than expected for the morning hours. However, a few storms could produce gusty winds or a brief spin-up later Monday and Monday night, mainly along the Wisconsin–Illinois border where sunshine is helping the atmosphere recover.

Storm Risks Today:

Damaging Winds: Stronger storms possible with wind gusts exceeding 55mph.

Heavy Rain: With tropical moisture in place and already saturated ground, multiple rounds of storms could trigger localized flooding in cities and rivers.

Lightning: Remains a risk for outdoor workers, travelers, and events.

Storm Impacts:

Commutes: Rain and storms could slow afternoon/evening drive, especially south of I-94.

Air Travel: Potential delays if storms redevelop near Milwaukee or Chicago corridors.

Outdoor Events: Lightning and gusty winds remain risks for fairs, festivals, and sports.

Flooding: Localized urban flooding possible with repeated downpours; rivers may rise.

Lake Michigan: Waves 3–6 feet create dangerous swimming and boating conditions.

What's next:

Storm chances continue into early Tuesday morning as another disturbance swings through the region, but the activity should clear by late evening with the passing cold front.

Drier, cooler air arrives midweek, bringing highs in the 70s and lower humidity.