More southeast Wisconsin heat Thursday; cooler near Lake Michigan

article

An excessive heat warning is in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. This does not include Ozaukee, Sheboygan, or Fond du Lac counties.

There will be a big temperature difference from the lakeshore to inland areas. The greatest heat will be Wauwatosa and west during the day Thursday. The cool lake air will be felt in Milwaukee by early afternoon and in Waukesha by early evening.

Here is a breakdown of forecast temperatures throughout the day Thursday.

A big temperature difference is expected from Sheboygan to Waukesha on Thursday morning. This temperature "gradient" or large change in temperature will sharpen as we go throughout the day. Also notice Sheboygan will be much cooler than areas to the south as a cold front will be located in northern areas. This cold front will gradually move through from the north shifting our wind to the northeast with time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It will really start to heat up by early afternoon with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indices over 100. Meanwhile, closer to the lake, a northeast wind will really start to cool lakeshore areas down by early-to-mid afternoon.

The sharpest temperature gradient or change will be around 2 p.m., when Milwaukee is forecast to be in the low 80s and Waukesha will be near 100. The heat index in Waukesha and other inland areas is forecast to be around 105°F-110°F.

By late afternoon and evening, the cool lake air will spread west, eventually overspreading all the area by mid-evening. This will set the stage for a much cooler Friday and a comfortable weekend with highs in the 70s.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Rain chances are small, but not zero on Thursday. With this frontal boundary coming through, there is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms. There is another slight chance for thunderstorms on Friday with dry weather in the forecast this weekend.