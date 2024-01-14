The Jan. 12, 2024 snowstorm in southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A powerful winter storm hit the upper Midwest on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. This storm brought blizzard-like conditions and over 12" of snow to some areas. Over 100,000 customers lost power and were without power for days. Bitter cold set in less than 48 hours after the heavy snow fell. This system was the third round of snow of the week and the second round of Winter Storm Warnings issued that week.
We had our first winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. This was the first winter storm after we tied a record low snow amount (Trace) in December and shattered our average temperature record in December. It was the warmest and tied for the least snowy December 2023 because of El Niño. Lake Michigan water temperatures were running 2-3°F above average (around 40 degrees). The first winter storm hit Tuesday of that week in January and the forecast was overdone in spots because of the warm lake air overspreading southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport only had 1.7" of heavy/wet snow combined with all rain and a mix at times out of that Tuesday system (less along the lakeshore), with inland counties around 7". Winter Storm Warnings were in effect on Tuesday, MPS and most schools closed. It was a long-duration event but changed to all rain in the Milwaukee area for a time, so the overall impact wasn't as large as the next system would prove to be.
Wednesday night/Thursday morning of that week we had a quick storm system with 3.7" of fluffier snow (20:1 snow ratio). The Wednesday snow was the biggest snow of the season to date in Milwaukee, surpassing the 3.3" we had on Halloween 2023.
Another strong low pressure system (similar to Tuesday's track) was set to move across the upper Midwest on Friday, Jan.12, 2024. Lake Michigan water temperatures had cooled slightly, and this system featured slightly cooler air with it, but questions remained about how much lake influence would set up with this system. Winter Storm Warnings were issued once again for Friday for the region. What differed with this system was the strong warm air aloft that produced snow after 4 a.m.-5 a.m. Friday. This brought heavy/wet snow to the entire region, with the heaviest snow falling by midday (6-8" in spots). Schools closed across the area for the second time in a week. The snow did not let up. It continued all day and into the overnight hours (becoming a little fluffier overnight). Along the immediate lakeshore, however, it stayed all rain/mix within a few hundred feet of the lake. North Bay reported 1.7" of total snow from this system. Milwaukee reported 7.7". Totals eclipsed a foot inland, with estimates as high as 18" of heavy/wet snow in West Bend. The wind was also a huge issue. The National Weather Service upgraded Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties to a Blizzard Warning from 5 p.m.-3 a.m. during this event with wind gusts over 40mph. Over 100,000 people lost power in SE WI. Surface temperatures were still mild, with temps in the 20s and 30s. Arctic air (single digits) blew in by Saturday night, Jan. 13, 2024.
This was one of the most difficult storms to forecast given the lake influence and prior storm system the Tuesday before. The low tracked just to our south, with air pressure as low as 29.01" at Milwaukee Airport with the surface low around 981mb. (air pressure was also very low with the Tuesday system). Chicago went from snow to all rain by late morning into the early afternoon. So the track was also critical in that it kept us from changing over to all rain (which was a concern in earlier forecasts of this system).
Snow total ranges were wild out of this system. 1.7" in North Bay (Racine Co)., 4.6" near Racine, 7.7" at Milwaukee (6-7:1 snow ratio), 16.5" New Berlin, 16" Pewaukee, Hubertus, 16". 16" Plymouth, 14" West Allis, 11" Greendale, 14.4" Sullivan (11.2:1 ratio). Burlington 13.5", Ozaukee Co: 10-12", Oconomowoc 10", Ft. Atkinson 11.5", Delafield 14.5", Elkhorn, 13", Palmyra 8.5", West Bend 18", Caledonia 3", Menomonee Falls 14.5", Campbellsport 14", FDL 12", Mayville 6", Wind Lake 11" (see complete list below).
While most areas just a few miles from the lake were in the 12"-16" range, it is possible that the 18" amount in West Bend and some associated higher totals in the area could have experienced upslope/orographic lift from the Kettle Moraine. Winds were out of the E to NE all day, eventually the NW by evening. While the large scale features of this system were robust, delivering heavy snow everywhere just inland, the snow totals show the heaviest totals along the Kettle Moraine. This would line up with localized orographic lift/upslope flow playing a role in slightly higher snow totals in these areas. The ENE wind hit the higher elevations of the Kettle Moraine (take Holy Hill, for example), causing the air to rise and creating localized heavier bands of snow. In addition, lake enhanced snow also likely played a role. This is where the NE wind off of unfrozen waters of Lake Michigan picked up the lake moisture, causing heavier pockets of snow on land. The Jan. 12, 2024, snow event will not only go down as one of the widest snow ranges we've seen in a while, but also one of the most interesting local meteorological events in quite some time. The warm lake influence, lake enhanced snow and upslope from the Kettle Moraine all played a role in this strong storm.
David Kwasinski from Waterford, WI sent us this video of a power line on fire on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:
Here are viewer photos from the snowstorm:
Snow totals from Friday, Jan. 12, 2024:
