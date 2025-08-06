How to measure wildfire smoke at home

article

Wildfire smoke has dominated our skies, headlines and lungs over the past few weeks.

When that smoke reaches the surface, we inhale those small particles which can lead to respiratory issues – especially those in sensitive groups. Those with asthma and COPD, for example, can really be impacted.

Particulate matter

What we know:

There are many devices on the market that allow you to measure the air quality. Specifically, particulate matter 2.5 micrometers – or PM2.5 – is what you want to look for when shopping for devices.

PM 2.5 size comparison courtesy EPA.

Particles in the air have different sizes. The larger particles, larger than PM10 (10 micrometers) like sand, dust or pollen can certainly cause issues. However, the smaller particles, those 2.5 micrometers or smaller, cause the greatest issue. This is because those particles are smaller and can enter the lungs. PM2.5 is where wildfire smoke and some other pollutants come into play.

Air quality sensors

What you can do:

Below is an example of a handheld air quality sensor. It measures many different variables, including PM2.5 as seen on the lower left.

And here is an example of a mounted PM2.5 sensor, which gives you a read-out on an app.

Both portable and mounted sensors can be purchased online – just make sure it covers PM2.5.



The National Park Service has a scale everyone can refer to better understand particulate matter and PM2.5 health advisory levels.

(Courtesy: National Park Service)

