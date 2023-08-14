Heavy rain in southeast Wisconsin; MMSD issues Water Drop Alert

Heavy rain showered down on southeast Wisconsin prompted the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to issue a Water Drop Alert on Monday, Aug. 14.

That alert urges everyone to use less water while it is raining. You are encouraged to hold off doing the dishes, saving the laundry for another day, and possibly taking a shorter shower. That way, there is more room for rain water to fit into the sewage systems.

The National Weather Service recommends you stay informed during a potential flooding event. They urge people to avoid any floodwaters – six inches of rain has the power to sweep you off your feet.

One man FOX6 News spoke with on Monday said out of all the checklists to keep himself safe during weather like this, he also thinks of his home.

"The first thing that goes through my mind is if my sump pump is going to work, if the power gets cut is my generator, my gas generator going to power up. There is a bit of protocol of what to do," said Joel Beck, an Ozaukee County resident.

Learn more about flood safety and preparedness from the NWS.