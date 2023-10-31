Another Wisconsin Halloween snow; just how rare is this?

article

With snow reports over 3" in southeast Wisconsin, Halloween 2023 will go down as our second-snowiest Halloween on record.

Going back to our earliest snow measurements in Milwaukee there has only been five snows higher than trace amounts on Halloween since 1884 -- and three of those measurements are less than a half-inch.

Halloween of 2019 is the record high total of 5.4" at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. If you’re at least four years old, then you’ve lived through two of the biggest Halloween snow events on record for Milwaukee.

By a percentage, if you count this Halloween, we get a snow greater than trace amounts about 3.6% of Halloweens. The odds that this will happen next year are roughly 1.3% – better than buying a lottery ticket.