Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin heat advisory Sunday; hot temperatures, high humidity

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 13, 2024 2:43pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

What to know about heat-related illnesses

UW Health's Dr. Bill Hartman discusses heat-related illnesses and health benefits for couples who sleep separately.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Sunday, July 14 from 2-7 p.m.

The advisory impacts Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Walworth counties. Hot temperatures and high humidity – with heat index values up to 100 expected – may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS recommends taking extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following: 

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media