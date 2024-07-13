Wisconsin heat advisory Sunday; hot temperatures, high humidity

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin for Sunday, July 14 from 2-7 p.m.

The advisory impacts Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine and Walworth counties. Hot temperatures and high humidity – with heat index values up to 100 expected – may cause heat illnesses.

The NWS recommends taking extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, and try to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

