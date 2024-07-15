Wisconsin severe weather: tornadoes, hail, strong winds possible

article

All of southeastern Wisconsin is at risk for severe weather on Monday, July 15, with the risk increasing as you head further south.

There is a risk for strong winds, hail and tornadoes through 12 a.m.

As of now, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is for Madison and areas west until 11 p.m., but parts of southeast Wisconsin could be added later this evening.

Southern communities are under a Level 4, or Moderate Risk, for severe weather tonight. Hurricane force winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain are possible.

The greatest risk is near the Illinois border.

