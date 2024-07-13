Wisconsin severe thunderstorm watch Saturday; what to know

article

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for part of southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13.

It covers Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties until 10 p.m. During the watch, potentially damaging storms may arise. Be prepared to take shelter indoors, and secure loose or lightweight outdoor items.

