EF-0 tornado in southern WI from July 16 storms: National Weather Service

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sullivan identified on Friday, July 19 another tornado rated EF-0 from the storms that passed through southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16.

Officials say the tornado passed through the southwest side of Evansville – a little more than 20 miles south of Madison.

The NWS identified tree and field damage from the tornado. Tree damage was seen along Weary Road south of Highway 14 and west of Tuttle Road. One horse fence had some boards blown off of it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

NWS officials say there 41 tornadoes across Wisconsin in 2024. On average, Wisconsin sees 23 tornadoes per year.