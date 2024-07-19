Expand / Collapse search

EF-0 tornado in southern WI from July 16 storms: National Weather Service

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 12:38pm CDT
SULLIVAN, Wis. - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sullivan identified on Friday, July 19 another tornado rated EF-0 from the storms that passed through southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 16.

Officials say the tornado passed through the southwest side of Evansville – a little more than 20 miles south of Madison. 

The NWS identified tree and field damage from the tornado. Tree damage was seen along Weary Road south of Highway 14 and west of Tuttle Road. One horse fence had some boards blown off of it.

NWS officials say there 41 tornadoes across Wisconsin in 2024. On average, Wisconsin sees 23 tornadoes per year. 