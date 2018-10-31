Elm Grove Red Cross volunteer after Hurricane Michael: 'By far the worst natural disaster'
ELM GROVE -- Hurricane Florence caused more damage in North Carolina than originally estimated.
'It's not going to be easy:' Red Cross volunteer deploys to Florida in wake of Hurricane Michael
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News on Thursday, Oct. 11 caught up with a Red Cross volunteer headed to the airport to help in the wake of Hurricane Michael, one month after Florence slammed into the Carolinas.
Red Cross volunteers from WI depart to help with hurricane response along Gulf Coast
MILWAUKEE -- More help from southeast Wisconsin was on the way to the Carolinas Tuesday, Oct. 9 after Hurricane Florence -- as those along the Gulf Coast braced for another storm.
Convicted murderer displaced by Hurricane Florence charged with raping woman
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. – A convicted murderer displaced due to Hurricane Florence is accused of attacking a woman as she slept and raping her, according to Southern Pines police.Freeman Scott Ireland, 37, of Winnabow, faces a second-degree forcible rape charge.At about 11 p.m. Monday night, a woman told police a man she knew sexually assaulted her in her apartment in Southern Pines.When police arrived, Ireland was still in the apartment.Ireland was on "supervised release" by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction after serving more than 20 years for second degree murder and armed robbery in Brunswick County.He was displaced from Brunswick County due to hurricane storm damage and was looking to relocate to Moore County.“There is no place in our community for predators, sexual or otherwise," said Southern Pines Police Chief Bob Temme. "I have worked closely with our law enforcement partners at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, to ensure that an additional arrest warrant was issued for Freeman Scott Ireland to further provide the highest level of safety possible, not only for the victim in this case, but for the entire community as well.”Ireland was incarcerated under a $500,000 secured bond.
Famous flag on Facebook Live during Hurricane Florence to be sold at auction
ATLANTIC OCEAN/NORTH CAROLINA - You saw it flying triumphantly off the North Carolina coast as Hurricane Florence made landfall; now you can take it home.
Salvation Army chaplains to deploy to North Carolina from Milwaukee Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Two Salvation Army chaplains will deploy to North Carolina from Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 23 to help out after Hurricane Florence.According to a news release, the chaplains' primary responsibility will be to provide emotional and spiritual care to those affected by the storm.The chaplains will leave from Mitchell Airport early Monday morning.The Salvation Army has been on the ground in the Carolinas since Sept. 10.
Congress considering nearly $1.7B Florence relief package
WASHINGTON — Congress is starting to consider almost $1.7 billion in new money to aid recovery efforts from Florence.Lawmakers already are facing a deadline this week to fund the government before the start of the new budget year Oct. 1, and members of Congress will try to act on the disaster relief along with separate legislation to fund the government.The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee says the money would be available as grants to states to help rebuild housing and public works, and assist businesses as they recover from the storm.GOP Rep.
Soldier returns from Hurricane Florence relief efforts, finds home ransacked
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina soldier returned home after helping with the Hurricane Florence relief effort to find his home had been robbed.Multiple media outlets report that National Guardsman Luis Ocampo was working in storm-battered New Bern for 10 days and found his Charlotte home ransacked when he returned Friday.Ocampo said he found everything of value had been stolen, including a large TV, gaming system and a laptop with Ocampo's schoolwork on it.
New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new round of evacuations was ordered in South Carolina as the trillions of gallons of water dumped by Hurricane Florence meanders to the sea, raising river levels and threatening more destruction.With the crisis slowly moving to South Carolina, emergency managers on Friday ordered about 500 people to flee homes along the Lynches River.
Woman watches sister's rescue from Hurricane Florence on North Carolina newscast
GREENSBORO, NC – A North Carolina woman got the shock of her life while watching coverage of Hurricane Florence on WGHP.Sandy Gil said she saw video of her sister, Cindy, getting rescued during a newscast.Sandy sat down at her computer Monday after trying to get updates on the weather at the coast.
South Carolina governor estimates losses from Florence at $1.2B
CHARLESTON -- South Carolina Gov.
FOX6 Florence Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank closed, but you can still donate
MILWAUKEE -- Thank you for your generous support of the FOX6 Florence Aftermath Disaster Relief Phone Bank.
President Trump visits North Carolina as governor pleads for patience
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Eager to show heart in a moment of crisis, President Donald Trump handed out hot dogs, hugs and comforting words in the Carolinas on Wednesday as he surveyed the wreckage left by Hurricane Florence.With residents still recovering from torrential rains that left widespread destruction and injury, President Trump sought to strike a balance between comforter and cheerleader, mindful that he has been criticized in the past for not showing sufficient empathy in the face of tragedy.During a packed day, he visited both North and South Carolina, distributed meals at a church, walked amid piles of sodden furniture in damaged neighborhoods, offered hugs and handshakes to residents and discussed the response efforts with local and state officials."America grieves with you and our hearts break for you.
Pewaukee nonprofit rescues 8 animals, Florence survivors, in less than 24 hours
FAIR BLUFF, N.C. -- Not everyone could make it out of Hurricane Florence's path on their own.
Michael Jordan donates $2M for hurricane relief in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan grew up playing high school basketball in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence headed to Ohio
Elyria, Ohio - Animals stranded by Hurricane Florence are being rescued from catastrophic flooding in the Carolinas and evacuated to Northeast Ohio, according to WJW.Six dogs arrived over the weekend at the Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria, Ohio, just west of Cleveland.Volunteers were ready and waiting for the new arrivals and have been showering them with love, trying to make them feel as comfortable as possible.“The thing with animals, they don’t understand why people are leaving.