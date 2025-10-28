The Brief Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday A Wisconsin man is stuck on the island during the Category 5 hurricane. Another Wisconsin resident is concerned about family in Jamaica.



Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday. And as strong winds and heavy rain ravage parts of the country, people in Wisconsin are concerned about loved ones.

In Jamaica

What they're saying:

Damion Brown lives in Wisconsin, but right now, he's stuck in Jamaica's St. Ann Parish area during a Category 5 hurricane.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We are out of internet, water and also electricity," he said. "We do have some water stored, so that's pretty much it."

FOX6 News spoke to him over the phone after the storm wiped out a video connection. He said he went there last week for a cousin's funeral and was supposed to leave Monday, but the airports closed.

Damion Brown describes being stuck in Jamaica

"Our flights got canceled as a result, so we've been pretty much stuck here," he said.

Brown said he and his family have enough food for a couple of days. He also said he's not too worried (having grown up in Jamaica, he's weathered his share of storms) and is hoping for the best. He is now set to return to the U.S. on Friday.

In Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Not everyone feels the same. Mark, another Wisconsin resident, said he has family living in Jamaica.

"It's very, very scary. It makes me very shaky and nervous," he said. "Wasn't for sure if I was going to be able, mentally, to do my job at work today because my mind is constantly worried about Jamaica and my mother."

Mark discusses concern for family in Jamaica

Mark said his mother just got married in June. She lives in the Trelawny area, not far from Montego Bay. He's also on edge about his grandmother.

"It puts me in a very vulnerable spot, like I don't have no control," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mark said he's been communicating with family, trying to check on those who are in Jamaica. He's also hoping, when the storm passes, the community will be willing to lend a helping hand through donations.

"We just need a lot of prayer right now," he said.

Related article