Hurricane Melissa: Honeymooning Milwaukee couple stranded in Jamaica

The Brief Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Jamaica. Those who are visiting Jamaica are now stuck there until the hurricane passes. FOX6 spoke to a Milwaukee couple who were honeymooning on the island, and also to a woman and her father who is on the island.



As Hurricane Melissa grows in strength, the impact is being felt from Milwaukee to Jamaica.

A local couple says they’re stranded on the island during their honeymoon and loved ones are praying for the best possible outcome.

This storm is hitting close to home for many, including the couple who thought they were getting away from the Wisconsin chill for their honeymoon, and a woman keeping in close contact with her father.

Related article

Bracing for Hurricane Melissa

What they're saying:

A Milwaukee couple’s dream honeymoon in Jamaica has taken a wild turn.

"I do fear there is a chance that we don’t go back," said Laquon Triplett.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

From canceled flights to a closed airport, Laquon and Tiera Triplett are now riding out the storm from their resort room about 45 minutes from Montego Bay.

Laquon and Tiera Triplett

They’re anxious to get home to their five children.

"It’s very stressful, and I just want to get back to my kids. So that’s all I’m thinking," said Tiera Triplett.

The couple got married more than a week ago in Milwaukee.

They headed to the Caribbean unaware they’d be in the path of Hurricane Melissa, a storm that only seems to keep gaining strength.

The Tripletts say communication at the resort hasn’t been the best.

Laquon and Tiera Triplett

They shared photos of their care package they were given Monday night, Oct. 27.

"What’s your plan for when the storm hits?" asked FOX6's Bria Jones.

"We going to the bathroom and we gone shut the door and just stay in there because that’s the most enclosed part," replied Tiera.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Meanwhile, Milwaukeeans at home are also bracing for Melissa's wrath.

"There is a feeling of helplessness, but also hope because Jamaicans are resilient people."

Lilo Allen and Daniel O’Sullivan, who's in Jamaica

Lilo Allen is keeping a close eye on the hurricane and her father, who lives in central Jamaica.

He spoke with FOX6, after she booked him into a hotel so he could wait out the storm with others watching his back.

"It is horrible and unpredictable really," said Daniel O’Sullivan. "I’m taking it very serious. I moved away from my home just as a precaution."

Allen is trying to help her father with hurricane relief. She's selling handmade cross body bags made by her father at her store, Bronzeville Collective.

As for the Tripletts, they have a flight booked for Wednesday.

However, the couple says they have exhausted all of their resources. If the airport is closed they say they may need help covering the resort costs.

If you want to donate to the Tripletts, you can send money to their CashApp $ltrip32 or Zelle: ltrip32@gmail.com.