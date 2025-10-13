Did the government try to change the weather? Inside America’s hurricane experiment

article

The Brief In 1947, Project Cirrus attempted to weaken a hurricane with dry ice, but the storm shifted course and caused unexpected damage. From 1962 to 1983, Project STORMFURY used silver iodide to try to disrupt hurricane eyewalls. Modification failed but the research advanced forecasting, instrumentation, and the understanding of hurricanes.



On Oct. 13, 1947, a U.S. Air Force B-17 bomber left the runway and headed directly into the path of a hurricane that was over 400 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

The mission: dropping crushed dry ice into the storm. The goal: find out if humans could control a hurricane.

Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association called it the "first attempt to modify a tropical cyclone." It was almost the last.

Early Experiments and Project Cirrus

The backstory:

The flight into the hurricane was all a part of Project Cirrus, which was a collaboration between General Electric Laboratories, the U.S. Navy, and the Army Signal Corps.

The idea came from a scientist at GE named Vincent Schaefer. Schaefer discovered that sprinkling dry ice into super-cooled water could trigger freezing. That gave hurricane researchers an idea. They hoped that seeding clouds in a hurricane might cause the storm to weaken.

On Oct. 13, 1947, they released about 180 pounds of dry ice into the storm’s outer clouds. Within a day, the hurricane unexpectedly made a huge turn to the west and slammed into Georgia and South Carolina.

The storm killed one person and caused $2 million in damage.

At the time, GE scientists said they were "99 percent sure" the seeding had changed the storm’s course. Not surprisingly, public outrage followed. Further investigations later showed that hurricanes can and do shift direction suddenly as a part of their natural development. However, the backlash ended hurricane-modification research for more than a decade.

From Cirrus to STORMFURY

What's next:

By the late 1950s, a series of damaging hurricane seasons led Congress to fund the National Hurricane Research Project. Among its goals was improving forecasts and, once again, exploring whether hurricanes could be altered.

That idea became Project STORMFURY, which launched in 1962 under the U.S. Weather Bureau and the Department of Defense. This time, researchers were hoping to weaken hurricanes by seeding them with silver iodide, which is a compound that could freeze super-cooled water in the atmosphere and possibly disrupt the hurricane's structure.

The hypothesis was that forcing the storm to form a new eye wall could reduce wind speeds by up to 30 percent. Even a small drop in wind speed, might spare lives and property.

"It sounded like science fiction, but it was serious science," — NOAA researcher Emily Senesac wrote in a 2024 retrospective.

Only a handful of storms met the strict safety criteria: at least 100 miles offshore and unlikely to reach land within 24 hours. The first apparent success came with Hurricane Beulah in 1963, when wind speeds dropped nearly 20 percent. The most promising results came from Hurricane Debbie in 1969, which appeared to weaken after two seeding flights.

By the 1970s, scientists had learned that hurricanes contained far less supercooled water than they expected, which meant their seeding attempts weren't likely as impactful as it seemed.

Research proved that tropical systems can weaken and reorganize naturally without any outside intervention. So, what had looked like human influence was, in most cases, the storm’s own behavior.

It also became clear that proving any effect would require hundreds of controlled tests which, even today, would be impossible to do safely and consistently. In 1983, Project STORMFURY officially ended.

Hurricane modification research

By the numbers:

1947: First hurricane seeding, Project Cirrus

1962–1983: Project STORMFURY conducted 4 hurricanes seeded, 8 total flights

1983: Program ended. Focus shifted to forecasting and safety

Legacy and lessons

Big picture view:

Although it failed to control hurricanes, Project Cirrus and later, STORMFURY, helped to reshape modern storm research. It advanced aircraft instrumentation, numerical modeling, and our understanding of hurricane dynamics.

The project also laid the foundation for today’s NOAA Hurricane Research Division and its fleet of "Hurricane Hunter" aircraft.

So, while the goal of weakening hurricanes was not achieved, the effort led to a broader understanding and advanced tropical storm science.

Today, scientists focus on forecasting accuracy, coastal preparedness, and building resilience rather than storm manipulation.