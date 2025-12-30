Milwaukee Weather: Cold morning, snow in the afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin sees periodic light snow Tuesday and Wednesday, with most areas picking up a dusting to around an inch, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Travel impacts should be minor, but slick spots are possible during commute times, especially near the Kettle Moraine.

Arctic air arrives Wednesday night, bringing single-digit temperatures and wind chills between -5 and -15 degrees into Thursday morning.

The end of the week stays cold but mostly dry, with highs in the teens and lower 20s. Temperatures moderate over the weekend, though the weather pattern becomes more active again heading into early next week.

Today: Sun early then becoming cloudy with light snow.

High: 24°

Wind: W 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy. Light snow ending.

Low: 18°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light snow.

High: 26°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 6° High: 18°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 14° High: 24°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 12° High: 26°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 20° High: 32°

Wind: NW 5-10







6-day planner

