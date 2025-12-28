Wisconsin winter weather: Hazardous travel due to snow, high winds

article

The Brief Accumulating snow is likely from 8 p.m. Sunday night to noon Monday. A winter weather advisory and winter storm warning have been issued for southeast Wisconsin. A wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin could bring winds gusting 40–55 mph starting at 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.



A winter weather advisory has been issued and expanded for Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Waukesha Counties from 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 12 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties from 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29.

A combination of wet surfaces freezing over, accumulating snowfall, and strong winds reducing visibility warranted this. This strengthening system is creating winter across the upper Midwest and Northeast with winter weather advisories, winter storm watches, winter storm warnings, and blizzard warnings.

Snow is expected to accumulate between 2"–4", with some areas north in Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties that could see 4"–6". Areas not in the advisory zone, south of I-94 and near the lake, can still receive accumulating snow from 1"-3".

Projected snow totals as of Dec. 28 at 12 p.m.

With temperatures above freezing for most of the day on Sunday, precipitation will begin as rain through the late afternoon. Rainfall amounts can range 0.25"-0.50." As polar air moves in behind a cold front, this will transition into snow around 8 p.m. Sunday.

There may be an area of dry air that prevents widespread snow early Sunday night, but as moisture increases, heavier snow will fill into Monday morning. Snow should move out by the mid to late morning hours of Monday.

Overall impacts will be higher on Sunday night and on Monday due to freezing precipitation on surfaces, with the addition of accumulating snowfall. Strong winds arrive on Sunday evening, which complicate this even more.

Sustained northwesterly winds can blow 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph. Due to this, a wind advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday for all of southeast Wisconsin.

Winds this strong can cause isolated power outages, so it is important to keep your devices charged. This will also blow around any snow on Monday, reducing visibility for travel. Plan on slippery road conditions that can impact holiday travel late Sunday into the Monday morning commute.

As winds remain strong during the day on Monday, wind chills will be in the single digits.

This low pressure system has the potential of strengthening quickly from Sunday night into Monday morning. This is signified by a quick drop in central air pressure. If the air pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, which is possible, this would be classified as a bomb cyclone.

Arctic high pressure will continue to pull in very cold temperatures wrapping up 2025 and entering 2026. High temps next week will be in the lower 20s with the teens on Thursday, which is New Year's Day. However, winds will bring back wind chills in the single digits and negatives by the end of the week.

Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered all week long!

