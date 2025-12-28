Milwaukee Weather: Hazardous travel from fog to strong winds and snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Winter Weather Advisory for Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Co. from 6pm Sunday until Noon Monday

Wind Advisory for All of SE WI from 6pm Sunday to 6pm Monday. Gusts can reach 50mph inland to 55mph near the lakeshore.

Foggy and misty Sunday morning. Additional rain by through the day: 0.25"-0.50". Highs in the mid-40s.

We will change to snow after 8pm (west to east). Very windy Sunday night with a sharp temperature drop around 9pm. Snow continues until Noon Monday. 1-3" Milwaukee, higher northwest (4-6").

Today: Rainy and mild. Snow after 8pm with sharp temp. drop & very windy

High: 46°

Wind: W 15-30

Tonight: Windy with snow.

Low: 18°

Wind: W 15-30

Monday: AM snow blustery with wind chill in the single digits.

High: 23°

Wind: NW 15-30

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Slight chance for snow.

AM Low: 9° High: 26°

Wind: W 5-15

Wednesday:Partly cloudy and cold. Slight chance for snow.

AM Low: 21° High: 25°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. Blustery. AM wind chill: 0 to -10. PM wind chill: 0 to -5.

AM Low: 7° High: 15°

Wind: W 10-15

Friday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 5° High: 20°

Wind: W 5-10

