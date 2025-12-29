Milwaukee Weather: Snow, wind and cold air

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Winter Storm Warning for Fond du Lac & Sheboygan Co. until 6pm Monday

Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of southeastern and south central Wisconsin until 6pm Monday.

Wind Advisory for all of SE WI until 6pm on Monday for west/northwest wind gusts to 45 - 50 mph all day on Monday.

This storm will be more about wind and dropping temperatures for most areas and impacts will be lessened by the holiday schedules. However, road conditions could be poor in many areas.

Today: Windy and much colder. Light snow likely with moderate snow closer to Sheboygan.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 9°

Wind: NW 10-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance of light snow.

High: 26°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 19° High: 24°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 4° High: 16°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 9° High: 22°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 11° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10



