Milwaukee teen killed near Washington Park; boyfriend charged

article

The Brief A man is charged with reckless homicide for a shooting that killed his girlfriend. It happened near Washington Park early Tuesday, May 6. Court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.



A Milwaukee man is charged with reckless homicide for a shooting that killed his girlfriend near Washington Park on Tuesday. Court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Zamaury Waheed of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jalerian McDade. Waheed is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on May 6. Officers found McDade unconscious in the backseat of a car with a single gunshot wound. She died at the scene despite life-saving attempts. A single bullet casing was found inside the car.

Related article

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, detectives learned someone drove McDade to the area so she could meet her boyfriend, Waheed. When she got there, Waheed came out of a house and got into the backseat of a car with McDade.

A witness said the two were "arguing over accusations of infidelity," per the complaint. The witness heard McDade say "boy, stop playing with me" before she heard a single gunshot. When the witness looked back, Waheed tucked a gun in his waistband and ran.