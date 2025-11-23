The Brief A Washington couple is accused of planning to kidnap girls to use as sex slaves. Law enforcement believes it was only a matter of time until a child was victimized. Court documents show the case has ties to Milwaukee.



Big picture view:

Hailey Davidson and Billy Moore were charged in Pierce County, south of Seattle, last week after a cybertip about hundreds of uploads to Google that contained child sexual abuse material.

Detectives pinpointed their address and searched the home, and court filings said they found handwritten notes with instructions on how to kidnap children. Investigators said the two planned to use the prescription medication trazodone to drug a child, so they could rape or take the child, put the child into a storage bin inside a storage container, and keep the child for days.

Law enforcement in Washington believe it was only a matter of time until a child was victimized.

Billy Moore and Hailey Davidson appear in court (Courtesy: KCPQ-TV)

"Some of the communication that was located, found, and some of the evidence, shows that they have been communicating with local children and families in our community," Pierce County Deputy Carly Cappetto said.

Inside the couple's bedroom closet, detectives said they found a panel in the wall that led to a hidden void with what appeared to be a shrine dedicated to child sexual abuse material. The content allegedly included artwork depicting nude children, children's clothing, handcuffs and a female child doll.

Both Davidson and Moore are being held in jail on $2.5 million bond.

Local perspective:

Davidson told detectives that Moore was actively stalking two families with children, according to court documents. She said they even took a road trip to Milwaukee two years ago in an attempt to find a specific family he was obsessed with – but they left the city without finding them.

