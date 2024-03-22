WIS 16 cable barrier project in Waukesha County, Evers approves

article

Governor Evers has approved a $2.1 million improvement project along WIS 16, from WIS 190 (Capitol Drive) to approximately 5,800 feet west of WIS 84, in Waukesha County.

Highway Landscapers, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. Work is scheduled to begin on April 1.

Improvements include:

Installation of new median cable barrier throughout project limits.

Removal of two maintenance crossovers to improve safety.

Pavement marking

Traffic Impacts:

Shoulder closures are anticipated for duration of project.

Daily single lane closures during off-peak hours

No detour will be required.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions on WIS 16

Work is scheduled for completion in summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Visit the project webpage for more information.