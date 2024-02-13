Wisconsin legislative maps, Republicans OK Evers' proposal

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 13 passed legislative maps that were proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — a move designed to prevent the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from implementing maps that might be even worse for Republicans.

Republicans say just passing the governor’s version is their best bet, but Democrats aren't convinced.

In a high-stakes political year, you expect to see some strategy, and a move in Madison on Tuesday is a lot like a game of political chess.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Legislative map

"[...] We kind of have a gun to our head, frankly, is really how it's looking right now," State Sen. Duey Stroebel (R - Saukville) said.

"What's happening today is that Robin Vos is terrified of losing his iron grip on this state Capitol," State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said.

While the Wisconsin Supreme Court is reviewing legislative map options to decide who you'll vote for and who could represent you in 2024, the right-leaning state Senate and Assembly passed a bill iIn succession to sidestep the left-leaning court and send one of those options directly to Evers’ desk.

It's the map the governor submitted to the court without edits.

Wisconsin lawmakers

"Given the circumstances, the legislature's faced with two choices: either pass the governor's maps as is, or allow the liberal majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to gerrymander the state at the very last minute without public input," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

LeMahieu said it’s their best remaining option, but across the aisle, State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said Democrats aren’t buying it.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Forgive me for having a memory, but I am voting no, because I do not trust what you guys are up to," Larson said.

Related article

Tuesday's vote marked the second time in less than a month that the Legislature has tried to enact new Senate and Assembly boundaries before the court issues its order drawing the lines. Evers vetoed the Legislature's last attempt, which was based on maps he proposed but that made changes to protect Republican incumbents.

Evers said last week he would sign a bill that brings his map to his desk without edits. He did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.