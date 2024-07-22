Evers endorses Kamala Harris after Biden drops out; 'tenacious leader'

article

Governor Tony Evers on Monday, July 22 endorsed Kamala Harris. This, after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race on Sunday.

President Biden announced his exit in a letter posted to social media.

Gov. Ever's statement:

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a tenacious leader who has vigorously defended our democracy, fought to protect the freedoms we hold dear, and worked tirelessly to do the right thing and deliver for us.



"I’m excited today to endorse Vice President Harris as our nominee for President of the United States. She can beat Donald Trump, and I’m going to do everything I can between now and November 5th to help make sure she does."