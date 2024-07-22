Expand / Collapse search

Evers endorses Kamala Harris after Biden drops out; 'tenacious leader'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 22, 2024 10:08am CDT
Kamala Harris
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Allison Joyce / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers on Monday, July 22 endorsed Kamala Harris. This, after President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race on Sunday. 

President Biden announced his exit in a letter posted to social media.

Gov. Ever's statement: 

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a tenacious leader who has vigorously defended our democracy, fought to protect the freedoms we hold dear, and worked tirelessly to do the right thing and deliver for us. 

"I’m excited today to endorse Vice President Harris as our nominee for President of the United States. She can beat Donald Trump, and I’m going to do everything I can between now and November 5th to help make sure she does."

Related

Joe Biden drops out: Wisconsin officials and politicians react
article

Joe Biden drops out: Wisconsin officials and politicians react

With President Joe Biden's announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Wisconsin officials are reacting to the news.