Evers appoints Lena Taylor to Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Jan. 26 his appointment of Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 41.

The appointment fills the vacancy created by Judge Audrey Skwierawski’s resignation. Taylor will complete a term ending July 31, 2025.



"Senator Taylor is a committed public servant who has dedicated her life to pursuing justice for her community and the people of Wisconsin," said Gov. Evers. "I am confident that she will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as a circuit court judge."

Since 2003, Taylor has served in the Wisconsin State Legislature, first as a state representative representing the 18th Assembly District from 2003 to 2005, and since 2005, as a state senator representing the 4th Senate District. During her time in the Legislature, she has authored and passed into law more than 120 pieces of legislation, chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee, and served as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance. Taylor also served on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, the Joint Committee of Criminal Penalties Review, the Judicial Council, the Uniform Law Committee, and the Justice Reinvestment Oversight Committee.



