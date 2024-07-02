Washington County WIS 167 rehabilitation project; Evers approves
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Governor Evers has approved a $1.55 million rehabilitation project along WIS 167, from County K (Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive) to County CC (St. Augustine Road) in Washington County.
Construction is scheduled to begin July 8.
Improvements include:
- Asphalt pavement resurfacing within project limits.
- Retaining wall improvements.
Traffic Impacts:
- WIS 167 will be closed and detoured between County K and County CC. The posted detour will utilize WIS 83, WIS 60, and WIS 164.
- Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained during construction.
Work is scheduled for completion by late summer 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
Visit the project webpage at: https://projects.511wi.gov/167improvement/