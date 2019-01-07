UW supports federal lawsuit over international student rule
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin supports a multi-state lawsuit filed Monday challenging the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, interim system president Tommy Thompson said.Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is one of 18 attorneys general that joined the lawsuit, which is led by Massachusetts.
Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall
MADISON — Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously Thursday, July 9 by the Board of Regents after interim President Tommy Thompson said there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate.Thompson, the former Republican governor and U.S. Department of Health Services secretary, strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job last week.
'Listener-in-Chief:' Thompson takes office as UW System president, seeks feedback from community
MADISON, Wis.—Former Wisconsin Gov.
'Hit the ground running:' Thompson announces UW System transition team
MADISON -- Incoming University of Wisconsin System President Governor Tommy Thompson announced Tuesday, June 23 that former Assembly Speaker, Ambassador to Norway and UW System Board of Regents member Tom Loftus and former Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Scott Neitzel will co-chair his transition team.Thompson has directed Loftus, a Democrat, and Neitzel, a Republican, to prepare background and information reports about the UW System and UW System Administration prior to his taking office July 1.“I plan to hit the ground running,” Thompson said. “Tom Loftus and Scott Neitzel bring experience, expertise, and genuine, humble leadership to my transition team.
Former Governor Tommy Thompson to serve as UW System Interim President
MADISON -- University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced Friday, June 19 that former Governor Tommy Thompson has agreed to serve as UW System Interim President effective July 1.“The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s most valuable asset, and I will be its biggest advocate and its toughest evaluator,” Thompson said. “No other institution in the state can do more to improve lives, communities, and Wisconsin’s economy.”“Governor Thompson is a statesman who offers the kind of leadership the UW System needs right now,” said Andrew Petersen, University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President. “I have witnessed his collaborative yet direct leadership style.
Former governors, others attend Tony Evers' inauguration in Madison
MADISON -- Five former Wisconsin governors, both U.S. senators, members of Congress and others are attending the inauguration ceremony for new Gov.
'I apologize:' Tommy Thompson says state locks people up for too long; wants to turn prisons into vocational schools
MILWAUKEE -- Former Wisconsin Gov.
Judge orders treasure hunter jailed until 'epiphany' about gold's location
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tommy Thompson is a shipwreck explorer believed to know the location of a fortune in gold coins—but he can't spend them in Ohio's Delaware County jail, and he's not getting out until he reveals where they are.The treasure hunter has been held on a contempt charge since December last year and on Monday, a federal judge ordered another round of depositions in which Thompson could divulge the location of 500 gold coins worth up to $4 million from an 1857 shipwreck discovered in the '80s, the Columbus Dispatch reports."I hope that in this season of giving, Mr.
Voucher school programs: Marquette Law School opens door to vigorous debate on subject
MILWAUKEE -- She is one of the talked about cabinet appointments in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
Anne Holton, wife of Tim Kaine stumps for Hillary Clinton in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Hillary Clinton is holding a razor-thin lead in Wisconsin.
Gov. Walker, Tommy Thompson among Wisconsin statewide delegates
MADISON -- Wisconsin Gov.
You Decide: John Kasich, Ted Cruz, Heidi Cruz make stops in southeast Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA -- John Kasich's presence in Wauwatosa on Wednesday, March 23rd was a welcome sight to 400 supporters who see him as the only adult remaining in the Republican presidential race.
State Senate confirms Jon Litscher as new prisons secretary
MADISON — The state Senate has confirmed Jon Litscher as Wisconsin's new prisons chief.Gov.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson heading John Kasich's Wisconsin effort
MADISON — Former Gov.
Former Gov. Tommy Thompson in Milwaukee to celebrate 25 years of School Choice program
MILWAUKEE -- Champions of School Choice celebrated a quarter century in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 18th.School Choice advocates thanked those who have supported their work through the years.Today, the Milwaukee Parental Choice program works with 122 private and religious schools in Milwaukee.In Racine, 20 schools are included in the program."It's based upon opportunity and hope, and I started it because I wanted more minority students to graduate from high school and that we're finding is certainly a reality, it's not as good as I would like, but it's certainly going in the right direction," Tommy Thompson, former Wisconsin governor said.Today, the state's three School Choice programs serve more than 31,000 students.
Former Governor Tommy Thompson says he hopes Scott Walker runs for president
MADISON (AP) — Former Gov.
Tommy Thompson critical of how U.S. health officials have responded to the Ebola outbreak
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Former Wisconsin Governor and Health and Human Services Director Tommy Thompson is critical of how U.S. health officials have responded to the Ebola outbreak.Thompson says once a patient tested positive for Ebola in Dallas, there should have been a protocol put into place."They should have a command center and also a team from the CDC go directly to that hospital.
Weighing in on the Sheriff's race: Why is Tommy Thompson urging Republicans to vote Democratic?
MILWAUKEE COUNTY (WITI) -- Wisconsin's most recognizable Republican is weighing in on the Democratic primary election race for Milwaukee County Sheriff.