MILWAUKEE -- Champions of School Choice celebrated a quarter century in Milwaukee on Wednesday, November 18th.School Choice advocates thanked those who have supported their work through the years.Today, the Milwaukee Parental Choice program works with 122 private and religious schools in Milwaukee.In Racine, 20 schools are included in the program."It's based upon opportunity and hope, and I started it because I wanted more minority students to graduate from high school and that we're finding is certainly a reality, it's not as good as I would like, but it's certainly going in the right direction," Tommy Thompson, former Wisconsin governor said.Today, the state's three School Choice programs serve more than 31,000 students.

November 18, 2015