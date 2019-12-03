PHOENIX -- Ryan Braun made his Cactus League debut Sunday, March 8 with just over two weeks until Opening Day, and FOX6 News caught up with No. 8 in Arizona as he reflected on the possibility he experienced his "last first day" of spring training."I think it makes me a little more sentimental and nostalgic," said Braun. "Even just driving in today, thinking that this could be my last first day is just a weird thought."The sun may have been brighter, the grass greener, and the smiles more noticeable for Braun when he arrived at spring training."It definitely changes my perspective a little bit," said Braun. "I think it will make me appreciate all of the little things, knowing there's a possibility, at least, that this is the last time I'll experience all these things as an active player.

