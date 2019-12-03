'Sense of urgency:' Ryan Braun says he's now more likely to play beyond 2020
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers veteran Ryan Braun said he's more likely to continue playing beyond 2020 because of the unusual circumstances of this pandemic-shortened season.Braun said in January that he was considering retiring after the season.
'Make sure you watch his last season on TV:' Does Yeli know something about Ryan Braun's future?
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich posted to Instagram on Friday, June 26 -- and the post is raising eyebrows.In the post, Yelich was standing next to Brewers teammate and fellow Major League MVP Ryan Braun -- and said, "Make sure you watch his last season on TV."
'The value of versatility:' Brewers preparing for season with familiar faces in new places
MILWAUKEE -- To improve is to change.
'Sentimental and nostalgic:' Ryan Braun reflects on potential 'last 1st day' of Cactus League
PHOENIX -- Ryan Braun made his Cactus League debut Sunday, March 8 with just over two weeks until Opening Day, and FOX6 News caught up with No. 8 in Arizona as he reflected on the possibility he experienced his "last first day" of spring training."I think it makes me a little more sentimental and nostalgic," said Braun. "Even just driving in today, thinking that this could be my last first day is just a weird thought."The sun may have been brighter, the grass greener, and the smiles more noticeable for Braun when he arrived at spring training."It definitely changes my perspective a little bit," said Braun. "I think it will make me appreciate all of the little things, knowing there's a possibility, at least, that this is the last time I'll experience all these things as an active player.
Baby Braun on the way: 'Three's Company May 2020'
MILWAUKEE -- It appears Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and his wife are expecting!
Brewers OF Ryan Braun to miss next 2 games with left calf strain
DENVER — Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun will miss the final two scheduled games of the regular season this weekend because of a mild left calf strain but hopes to be available after that for the playoff-bound Brewers.An MRI on Braun's calf Saturday morning confirmed the injury, sustained during Friday night's loss to Colorado.
Brewers' Ryan Braun leaves game with left calf discomfort
DENVER — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has left Friday night's game at the Colorado Rockies because of left calf discomfort.Braun singled and drove in a run in the first inning and then played the field in the bottom half.
Braun, Yelich are new investors of 'transformational project' in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Leadership of The Avenue and 3rd Street Market Hall announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13 it has two new investors: Milwaukee Brewers stars Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich.The Avenue is described as a "transformational project breathing new life into the west side of Milwaukee’s downtown." The plan is to convert the former Shops of Grand Avenue into an "array of reimagined spaces, including a food hall, office space, unique apartments and engaging new retail concepts."Braun and Yelich originally hail from California.
Grandal, Hader lift Brewers over Reds 5-4 to avoid sweep
MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered, Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single and Josh Hader made a lights-out relief appearance to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Wednesday.Grandal delivered his two-run single in the fifth, Hader struck out five over two scoreless innings and Freddy Peralta pitched the ninth for his first save as Milwaukee avoided a three-game sweep and ended a five-game skid against Cincinnati.Josh VanMeter hit his second homer and Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett had RBI hits to help Cincinnati build a 4-2 lead against starter Jhoulys Chacin.
Ryan Braun helps kick off SHARP Literacy's summer reading program: 'Something I've really enjoyed'
MILWAUKEE -- Baseball players are called the boys of summer, and even though that's when the game is played, the Milwaukee Brewers also want kids to remember to do something else during summer break.Most days in the summer, you can find Ryan Braun on the baseball field, but on June 25, he delivered an important message at the the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center."I encourage all of you guys to learn about the joys of reading," said Braun.The Brewers outfielder, with some help from the Famous Racing Sausages, kicked off the SHARP Literacy summer educational program involving approximately 375 students.
Ryan Braun promotes 'Summer Learning Gain Initiative,' aimed at preventing learning loss
MILWAUKEE -- On Monday, June 24, Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun took Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee kids on a shopping spree at Kohl's, and on Tuesday, June 25, he promoted summer reading.Braun stopped by the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center on Tuesday as part of the SHARP Literacy summer educational program involving approximately 375 students.The program uses summer break to support academic success by helping urban school students prevent learning loss.Braun spoke with dozens of kids about the Ryan Braun Summer Learning Gain Initiative, a SHARP educational program, and the importance of summer reading.The kids then took part in a scavenger hunt, enjoyed some ice cream, and met with the Famous Racing Sausages.
'I was amazed:' 5 lucky kids get $500 Kohl's shopping spree alongside Ryan Braun
MILWAUKEE -- Five lucky kids received an all expenses paid shopping spree in celebration of their great academic year and success on the baseball field -- and Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun came along for the fun.The kids had $500 to spend, and got to shop at Kohl's alongside No. 8.With a pack of Racing Sausages loitering around, the kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee knew something was up.
Ryan Braun's 6th hit of night lifts Brewers past Mets 4-3 in 18 innings
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Braun knew the best night of his career at the plate wouldn't mean much if the Milwaukee Brewers didn't win.Braun made sure they did with his career-high sixth hit, a two-run single with one out in the 18th that lifted the Brewers to a 4-3 comeback victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night in the longest game in Miller Park history."That's a game you badly want to win because if you do win it, it feels like you won two or three games," Braun said. "If you lose, it feels like you lost 10."Braun stood on first base with his hands raised above his head as Yasmani Grandal slid across home plate with the winning run, ending the game that lasted 5 hours, 22 minutes.
'Incredibly rewarding:' Brewers' Braun, Moustakas, Yelich inspired by offseason 'California Strong' effort
MILWAUKEE -- The offseason was unique in many ways for the Milwaukee Brewers.
'1st Class Fans:' Ryan Braun surprises Bay View family during shopping spree at Kohl's
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The Milwaukee Brewers and Kohl's teamed up on Wednesday, Oct. 3 to give a Bay View family the surprise of a lifetime ahead of Thursday's NLDS playoff game against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park.
Central Division Champs! Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 1 at Wrigley Field -- and became champions of the Central Division for 2018.Christian Yelich strengthened his case for NL MVP when he slapped an RBI single back up the middle in the NL Central tiebreaker game, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Cubs in the third inning.