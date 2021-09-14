Brewers slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with team

Former Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun announced on Tuesday, Sept. 14 that he is officially retiring from Major League Baseball.

In a video posted to Facebook, Braun said he feels gratitude – and "just wanted to take a moment to say, ‘thank you.’"

Braun, 37, batted .296 with 352 homers and 1,154 RBIs. He ranks second among Brewers in RBIs (1,154), extra-base hits (809), total bases (3,525) and doubles (408). He ranks third in runs (1,080), hits (1,963), triples (49), stolen bases (216) and walks (586). He is fourth in games played (1,766).

Braun became a free agent after the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October. He batted a career-low .233 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 39 games last season while dealing with a back issue.

Braun was one of baseball's best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs. He acknowledged that he took banned substances while rehabilitating an injury and apologized.

From 2014 on, Braun never played more than 144 games in a season and reached the 30-homer mark once after topping 30 homers five times in his first six years, including an AL-leading 41 in 2012.

The Brewers plan to honor Braun at a pregame ceremony Sept. 26 before they face the New York Mets in their regular-season home finale.

Complete transcript of Braun's announcement to fans

Hey Brewer fans, Ryan Braun here.

This is an exciting time to be following the Brewers, and like you, I'm enjoying every minute of it. While we're taking it all in, I wanted to take a minute to share some news with you.

On May 25th, 2007, I took the field for the first time in a major league uniform. Today, more than 14 years later, I have decided to officially retire as an active player.

While it's impossible to summarize my emotions right now, what I feel most is one simple thing -- gratitude. And I just wanted to take the time to say thank you. I've been incredibly fortunate to be joined by countless amazing teammates, coaches, support staff, friends and family for this incredible ride.

To the fans, thank you for showing me and my family unconditional love and always making us feel like we truly belong to this community. Thank you for packing the ballpark night in and night out for 14 years. You made coming to the ballpark every day a joy -- and I cannot imagine a better playing experience than being a Brewer for life. Thank you for the encouragement, support, and motivation. Thank you for memories, the postseason runs, the moments I'll never forget.

I'm coming back to town for the last home game for the regular season on Sunday, September 26th -- and I hope you'll be there to celebrate with me. Until then, go Brewers!

Associated Press contributed to this report.