WI State Assembly election results; Democrats flip key Senate seats

The Brief Democrats came out of Tuesday’s elections with substantial gains in the Wisconsin Legislature under new district boundaries. Republicans took control of the Senate and Assembly in 2011. In the Assembly, Democrats picked up 11 total seats, 10 of which were flipped from Republicans. In the Senate, Republicans lost their supermajority, and thus their ability to override any Evers veto, with just a five-seat difference now.



Nationally, Republicans won the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Here in Wisconsin, Republicans also won both the Assembly and Senate, but the balance of power is shifting.

Though the next time the Wisconsin state legislature gavels in for its 107th session, the Republican majorities will remain the same, but not by much.

"I think it's the fact that we have a better message, better candidates and the ability to deliver for the people of Wisconsin that has given us the leg up on each of the elections," Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos said.

Vos, who's running to retain the title he's held since 2013, said he wasn't surprised by the fact Democrats picked up seats in both the Assembly and State Senate because of the new legislative maps, which were drawn by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats are disappointed with their national results, but State Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Brunswick) said he likes what he sees.

"Well, you know, it's been 14 years since voters really felt like they were having a real say in who's leading this state in the legislature," Smith said.

The numbers add up to a more balanced state legislature that decides everything from state taxes and local funding, to abortion and gun laws.

"That puts us all in a place where we'll have more in-person debates," Smith said. "We'll have considerations of other views, including mine, and consider those views when we pass legislation. I'm excited for that possibility."

Vos predicts he won't change his style of governing.

"We're not going to do some of the things our Democratic colleagues really want. We're not going to expand welfare," Vos said. "We're not going to create more government programs that we can't afford. We're going to put more of the money that we took that's extra in the hands of the taxpayers, rather than putting it in the hands of bureaucrats for another program."

The next legislature won't be sworn in until Jan. 6, the first Monday in January. Legislators can then introduce bills the following week, before they work with the governor to pass a budget before July 1.