Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

article

The Wisconsin Assembly Republican leader who hired a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election fired him Friday, after the former justice and former President Donald Trump backed the lawmaker’s opponent.

Speaker Robin Vos firing of Michael Gableman ends a 14-month probe that began with Vos voicing full confidence in Gableman’s abilities.

Vos had rejected Gableman's determination that lawmakers should consider decertifying the 2020 election, as Trump wants. Vos cited widespread legal opinions that it would be both unconstitutional and impossible to do.

Gableman then backed Vos opponent in Tuesday's primary. After Vos won, he said the former justice was an "embarrassment" to himself and the state.

Gableman, who has repeatedly falsely claimed that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump, has said that Vos "never wanted a real investigation."

Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes in 2020 and Vos has urged Republicans to move on.

Vos, in a statement first provided to The Associated Press on Friday, said Gableman’s reports "clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election."

Official statements, reaction

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

"When the Office of Special Counsel was created in July of 2021, the goal was to use investigators to determine what happened during the 2020 election. Justice Gableman gave a report in November 2021, and his last report in March 2022. The reports, along with the Legislative Audit Bureau, clearly showed concerns and problems with the 2020 election. That’s why the Legislature passed 19 bills and three constitutional amendments focusing on the issues identified by the Audit Bureau and the Special Counsel.

"After having many members of our caucus reach out to me over the past several days, it is beyond clear to me that we only have one choice in this matter, and that's to close the Office of Special Counsel.

"For those like me who remain concerned about ensuring we have election integrity, we have a simple solution; to focus on our efforts to elect a Republican governor in November so we can pass the bills that were vetoed by Governor Evers."