WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama says she felt alone after a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent fertility treatments to conceive their two daughters, according to her upcoming memoir.In some of her most extensive public comments on her White House years, the former first lady also lets her fury fly over President Donald Trump's "bigotry and xenophobia" — dangerous, deliberate rhetoric, she wrote, that risked her family's safety."For this," she writes, "I'd never forgive him."But it's her deeply personal account of her marriage to the future president that shed new light on the Ivy League-educated couple's early struggle with issues of family, ambition and public life."We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn't going well," Mrs.

November 10, 2018