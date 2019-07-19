Michelle Obama to read children's books on PBS amid coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON -- Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Friday she’s partnering with PBS for the next month for a virtual storytime each Monday during the coronavirus outbreak."At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories,” Obama, 56, who focused much of her time in the White House on children’s nutrition with her "Let’s Move" campaign, said in a statement.She said she hopes it will also give families a “much-needed” break.
10 most admired men, women in the world
Michelle Obama is not only the most admired woman in America, but also in the world, according to new poll.Market research firm YouGov asked 42,000 people in 41 countries to name the men and women they most look up to, and Obama's name came up a lot, along with her husband's.Barack Obama is not the most admired man in the world, however.
Michelle Obama weighs in on Pres. Trump feud with 'the squad'
WASHINGTON — Former first lady Michelle Obama is weighing in on President Donald Trump's escalating feud with four minority Democratic lawmakers known as "the squad."Mrs.
Encouraging success: Michelle Obama and Conan O'Brien make surprise stop at Milwaukee school
MILWAUKEE -- Michelle Obama is set to take the stage in Milwaukee on Thursday night, March 14.
Conan O'Brien to be the moderator at Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' book tour stop in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Television host Conan O'Brien will be the moderator for former First Lady Michelle Obama's book tour stop in Milwaukee on March 14.
Michelle Obama extends 'Becoming' book tour; includes stop in Milwaukee on March 14
MILWAUKEE -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop at the Miller High Life Theatre on March 14, 2019, as part of her "Becoming" book tour.Fans can register now through Wednesday, December 12, at 10 p.m. PST HERE for the Verified Fan presale.
Sweet gesture: George W. Bush hands Michelle Obama a piece of candy at his father's funeral
WASHINGTON -- In a touching gesture at the funeral for his father, George W.
Michelle Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in 1st week
NEW YORK — Michelle Obama's "Becoming" has become a massive hit.Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the former first lady's memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in print and digital formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released Nov. 13.Based on demand from retailers across all channels, the publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America.
Michelle Obama had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive girls
WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama says she felt alone after a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent fertility treatments to conceive their two daughters, according to her upcoming memoir.In some of her most extensive public comments on her White House years, the former first lady also lets her fury fly over President Donald Trump's "bigotry and xenophobia" — dangerous, deliberate rhetoric, she wrote, that risked her family's safety."For this," she writes, "I'd never forgive him."But it's her deeply personal account of her marriage to the future president that shed new light on the Ivy League-educated couple's early struggle with issues of family, ambition and public life."We were trying to get pregnant and it wasn't going well," Mrs.
Michelle Obama launches Global Girls Alliance for education
WASHINGTON — Michelle Obama has launched a program to help empower girls worldwide through education.The former first lady announced the Global Girls Alliance, which aims to support more than 1,500 grassroots organizations combating the challenges girls encounter in their communities.
Michelle Obama book tour is reaching high
NEW YORK — Check out the upcoming events at Chicago's United Center and you'll see Bulls games, Blackhawks games and concerts by Fleetwood Mac, Nicki Manaj and Cher, among others.And former first lady Michelle Obama, to launch her book tour in November.Just for the scale of its venues, there has never been a rollout quite like the one for Obama's memoir "Becoming," with stops including the Pepsi Center in Denver and American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
NEW YORK — Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.Netflix said Monday, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said that the Obamas are uniquely position to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman's Netflix talk show.
Report: Former Pres. Barack Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
LOS ANGELES — Netflix shares surged to an all-time high following the news that Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service.The proposed deal was reported Friday by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified.The report sent shares to an all-time high of $326.74 earlier.
Michelle Obama to release memoir in November
NEW YORK — Michelle Obama's memoir, one of the most highly anticipated books in recent years, is coming out Nov. 13.The former first lady tweeted Sunday that the book, to come out a week after the 2018 midterm elections, is called "Becoming.""Writing 'Becoming' has been a deeply personal experience," she said in a statement. "It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life.
Michelle Obama decries lack of diversity in politics
PHILADELPHIA — Michelle Obama says the lack of diversity among some segments of the political landscape is a reason that "people don't trust politics."The former first lady made the comments in an onstage interview with television producer Shonda Rhimes at a Philadelphia women's conference Tuesday.Obama recalled seeing a split in Congress while attending her husband's State of the Union addresses at the Capitol.
Book of Michelle Obama photographs coming in October
NEW YORK — Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.A collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17, Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 color shots and personal commentary by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon."Mrs.
Former President Barack Obama unveils vision for presidential library in Chicago
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama unveiled plans for his future presidential center Wednesday, painting a picture of a buzzing hub for youth and community programs on the South Side of Chicago where he raised his family and launched his political career.Obama fielded questions from residents at a forum near the site, delving into nitty gritty details of traffic patterns, green space and job creation, while avoiding any mention of his successor in the White House."What we want this to be is the world premiere institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world," he told the friendly crowd that included Mayor Rahm Emanuel, his one-time chief of staff.It was Obama's second public appearance since he left office, providing another glimpse of post-presidential life.
Federal government relaxes nutrition standards for school lunches
LEESBURG, Va. — Schools won't have to cut the salt in meals just yet and they can serve kids fewer whole grains, under changes to federal nutrition standards announced Monday.The move by the Trump administration rolls back rules championed by former first lady Michelle Obama as part of her healthy eating initiative.As his first major action in office, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the department will delay the requirement on lowering the amount of sodium in meals while continuing to allow waivers for regulations that all grains on the lunch line must be rich in whole grains.
Ahead for Michelle Obama? Figuring out what comes next
WASHINGTON — So what's next for Michelle Obama after she's done being first lady?She'll have her pick of options when she leaves the White House next month.