DNC 2024: Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama speak at night 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2024 10:22pm CDT
You Decide
FOX6 News Milwaukee

CHICAGO - The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago included speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama speaks at DNC 2024

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks at night two of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama speaks at DNC night 2

Former President Barack Obama speaks at night 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The first night of the convention included speeches from President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and more.

Kamala Harris in Milwaukee

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris broke away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and made her way to Milwaukee on Tuesday for a rally at Fiserv Forum.

Kamala Harris speaks at rally in Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris broke away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and made her way to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 20 for a rally.