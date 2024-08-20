DNC 2024: Former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama speak at night 2
CHICAGO - The second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago included speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
Michelle Obama
Barack Obama
The first night of the convention included speeches from President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and more.
Kamala Harris in Milwaukee
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris broke away from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and made her way to Milwaukee on Tuesday for a rally at Fiserv Forum.